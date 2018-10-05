Big Cass Appears At Indie Event, Talks About His WWE Release (Video)

Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Big Cass was released from the promotion, amidst plethora of rumors and unverified reports. While Cass has remained tight-lipped since his release, the former WWE Superstar recently turned up at a Championship Wrestling League's event in Michigan, and talked about wanting to set the record straight.

Big Cass, who now goes by the ring name "Big C", was released from the WWE back in June this year, and the Superstar has since appeared on the independents. While numerous reports have since surfaced about Big Cass's behavioral problems, eventually leading to him being let go by the WWE, the Superstar cut a promo at CWL's show and said that the reports about his release were untrue.

"I have a lot to talk about," Big C stated, after thanking the fans in attendance. "I have a lot to get off my chest. Everybody in the world wants to know what happened. Why was he released from where he was before? And it seems like everybody out there has the answers. I read the internet, I read the dirt sheets, and I know there's people on their computers (mimics typing), there's people on their phones. And they are all typing up, speculating what they think really happened.

See Also Big Cass Changes Name For First Indie Appearance Since WWE Release

"And there's a ton of stories out there, and I'll tell you this, I've read them all. Some of them are true, and I'm man enough to admit right here, right now that some of them are true. But most of them are false. That day, there were only three people in that room. There are only three people in the world, who know what happened, and what was talked about that day. And I can guarantee you that the other two will not tell you what actually happened."

Big C then revealed that his 90-day no compete clause had expired, and said that he could tell the fans what really happened. Big C then turned heel, saying the fans in attendance don't deserve to hear the truth, and that he would reveal what happened on a Network special in the 'big leagues'. The former WWE Superstar knocked the CWL promoter, and said that if a better offer came along, he would take it, and the CWL fans would never see him again.

