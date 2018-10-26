Big Change For WWE NXT UK Series?, House Hardy Halloween Preview, Chelsea Green To Debut Tonight

- Above is a promo for the House Hardy Halloween special, which premieres on the WWE Network after WWE Evolution goes off the air on Sunday night. The thirty-minute special was filmed at Matt Hardy's compound in North Carolina and features the "Woken" cast of characters.

- It looks like the WWE Network will start airing two episodes of the WWE NXT UK series each Wednesday, beginning next week. The Network schedule currently has two one-hour episodes scheduled for 4pm and 5pm ET on Wednesday. The usual 3pm ET timeslot will now feature a replay of the previous week's episode. Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson and Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley are being advertised for the 4pm episode. Wolfgang vs. Mark Andrews and Moustache Mountain vs. Huxley & Sam Gradwell are being advertised for the 5pm episode.

- New NXT Superstar Chelsea Green (former Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness) is set to make her in-ring debut for the brand at tonight's live event in Largo, Florida. She was originally scheduled to debut at Thursday's show in Cocoa, FL but that show was postponed until next month due to Hurricane Michael. Green tweeted the following on tonight's debut and asked fans which side of her they want to see: