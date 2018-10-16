Big Fatal 5 Way Announced For WWE 205 Live Tapings

WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a big Fatal 5 Way main event for this week's episode, which tapes tonight in Washington, DC to air tomorrow night on the WWE Network.

It will be Gran Metalik vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese vs. TJP vs. Lio Rush. The winner will move close to a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Drake announces the match in this new Twitter video: