Major Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018
Major Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This is the only Survivor Series match announced as of this writing. Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.


