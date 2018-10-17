Big Show On What Happened At SmackDown 1000 (Video), Nikki Bella Vs. Ronda Rousey Promo, SD Returns

- As noted, Big Show helped The Bar capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The New Day at last night's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode. Show came out and chokeslammed Kofi Kingston, which allowed Sheamus to hit a Brogue Kick on a distracted Big E. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes talking to The Bar and Big Show. Dasha asked Show what we saw out there and he said, "You saw Kofi Kingston get chokeslammed through a table."

- The full list of special appearances at last night's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode looks like this: RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, Vickie Guerrero, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, John Laurinaitis, Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), Curt Hawkins, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Tony Chimel, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Big Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker.

No word yet on if Shane is back to his weekly blue brand duties but Mysterio is back as a regular talent as he recently signed a two-year deal. Big Show looks like he will be sticking around to work the storyline with The Bar. Angle and Taker were there to promote their matches at WWE Crown Jewel. There's also no word yet on why Kane didn't appear as he was expected to.

- Below is a new promo for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28: