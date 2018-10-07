Big Show Says He Will Knock Out Randy Orton On SmackDown, Lilian Garcia Performs At NFL Game, Paige

In his first match in over a year, WWE announced earlier today that Big Show will return to action this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE to take on Randy Orton in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. Ahead of their encounter, "The World's Largest Athlete" sent a message to "The Viper" at today's New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Show said, "Randy Orton, I'm coming to SmackDown main event and I'm a knock you out right in the middle of the ring! I'm gonna have snake for supper! Come and get some!"

Their last one-on-one encounter took place on the April 2, 2015 episode of SmackDown, with Orton winning via disqualification.

Show joined Bayley and Curt Hawkins at the Jets game for a special Kids Day football celebration and to hype WrestleMania 35 taking place at MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. Prior to the game, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia performed the U.S. National Anthem. Here is a video of her performance, which marked her 13th time singing for the Jets.

Singing the National Anthem is always an honor for me...and singing it for the 13th time for the @nyjets is especially an honor! I used to live in this great city & know how 9/11 impacted all of us. I sang it w/ passion for all of you!! God Bless ????!! https://t.co/UdKZctdslO — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 7, 2018

