Big Stipulation Match Announced For WWE Evolution

The WWE Evolution pay-per-view will feature the first-ever main roster Last Woman Standing match in WWE as Becky Lynch defends her SmackDown Women's Title against Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown General Manager Paige announced the match on tonight's show after Flair vs. Lynch ended in a double count out.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women's Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus