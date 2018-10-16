Big Title Change At WWE SmackDown 1000

The Bar defeated The New Day on tonight's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The title change came after Big Show made his return and chokeslammed Kofi Kingston, who was not in the match, through an announce table, which had two guest announcers - WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. Big E was distracted by Big Show's heel turn, which allowed Sheamus to hit a Brogue Kick for the win.

This is the fifth tag team title reign for Cesaro and Sheamus together but their first on the blue brand as The Bar. The New Day won the titles back on August 21 by defeating The Bludgeon Brothers.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: