Big UFC Trade In The Works Involving Former Bellator Champion

The talk surrounding Ben Askren and Demetrious Johnson boiled over on social media after reports that the two would be involved in a "trade" between UFC and ONE Championship, which is the top MMA promotion in Asia.

Askren, a former Bellator champion who announced his retirement as the ONE champion with an unbeaten record, would head to the UFC to help load up the welterweight division. Johnson, meanwhile, a former UFC flyweight titleholder, would leave for ONE and likely bring an end to the 125-pound division in the UFC.

That move would also create a domino effect, as current UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo would be paired up with bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw in 2019.

For Askren, the move seems to be on the horizon, as the former University of Missouri wrestling standout took to his own Twitter page to fuel the fire even more with several posts.

Now you're all in big big trouble! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Johnson did a little of the same, changing his Twitter handle late Wednesday night. He lost the title to Cejudo earlier this year and has spoken out several times about his lack of patience with the UFC in marketing both himself and the flyweight division.