Big WWE NXT Match Announced For Return To MSG

As seen in the video above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a big ten-man match for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, December 26.

It will be The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa taking on Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

Below is the updated card for WWE's return to MSG:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

RAW Women's Title Match

Mickie James vs. Ronda Rousey

NXT Tag Team Match

Appearances by Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and others. Kevin Owens is also advertised but he's currently out of action following double knee surgery.