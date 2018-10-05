Bobby Lashley Trains For SSD (Video), WWE To Report Financials, Becky Lynch And Buddy Murphy Video

- Above is new video of Bobby Lashley using the high altitude of Denver, Colorado to train. The video also features Lio Rush. Lashley will team with John Cena to face Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down tomorrow.

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1543754). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 25, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.