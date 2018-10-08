Bobby Lashley Turns Heel (Videos), Shawn Michaels On Wrestling Again, SmackDown Segment Announced

- This week's WWE RAW in Chicago saw another heel turn as Bobby Lashley turned up the heel antics with mouthpiece Lio Rush. Lashley defeated Kevin Owens in singles action while Rush worked the mic at ringside. They later interrupted Kayla Braxton's backstage interview with Finn Balor and Bayley. Above and below are videos from those segments.

- As noted, it's now confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement at WWE Crown Jewel, teaming with Triple H as DX to face The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker. Below is video from tonight's RAW where Shawn talked about why he's coming out of retirement. Shawn talked about how he kept his word to The Undertaker since losing the retirement match in 2010 but he kept that word because of a respect between the two that he now realizes never existed. It's been reported that Shawn will likely wrestle a singles match while out of retirement, likely against Taker at Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown with Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch with the title on the line. Flair will win the title if Becky gets disqualified. WWE has also announced a MizTV segment for this week with The Miz interviewing Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. SmackDown from Indianapolis will also feature two WWE World Cup qualifying matches - Randy Orton vs. Big Show and Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe.