Booker T On Being Open To A WWE Ring Return, Says It's Time To "Move On" From Hulk Hogan Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and said he would be open to a return to the ring for WWE. Booker said the ideal setting for his return would be a WrestleMania event.

"I can tell you, if WWE asked me to come back and do a match, I'd do it in a heartbeat. Preparation is the only luck I've ever had in my career, and if they asked, I'd be prepared."

Booker last wrestled in 2015, teaming with brother Stevie Ray to reunite Harlem Heat for Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion. He hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2012. We recently posted a photo of the 53 year old at the gym and he was looking jacked. Booker remains in top shape and ring rust-free by working in the ring with students at his wrestling school in Texas.

"My thing has always been preparation. When I was a performer on the roster as one of the guys on a weekly, full-time schedule, I was always prepared," said Booker. "When the Television title came my way in WCW, it was all because Rick Martel didn't bring his boots. And then I heard, 'Hey Book, we need you to step in and do this match.' Then, when I stepped in the ring with Jeff Jarrett to win the heavyweight championship [at Bash at the Beach 2000], it was my time, and I was prepared for it. So if WWE was to ask me to do a match today, I would be prepared for it. This is my life, this is what I do. I'm in a good place right now. My Reality of Wrestling is going really well, my school is doing really well, my Heated Conversations radio show is doing really well, so I'm in a great place right now, but why not do it if you still can?"

See Also Steve Austin And Booker T Discuss Story Of Booker Being Asked To Carry Austin's Bags After Injury

Booker also talked about Hulk Hogan's controversial reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame. Booker said it's time to move on.

"There is not a building for the Hall of Fame, but the Hall is a very real thing. When guys get a chance to go on this journey and thank those fans for that ride, that's extremely real. It means a lot for those of us who have gone on that journey, and Hogan is one of those guys who has gone on that journey. If people still judged me from what I did 30 years ago, I would not be where I am now. But someone, a guy by the name of Bruce Gasarch, trusted me. He said, 'Man, I'm going to give you a chance.' And that's all I needed. Now I still have my broom, and I carry it around to sweep up all the dirt and trash I've left behind in my past. Hulk is also going to have to carry that broom in his back pocket and atone for his mistakes. That's the only thing we can do as human beings. Was the reinstatement right, was it wrong? That's always going to be up for debate, but I think it's time to move on."

Source: Sports Illustrated