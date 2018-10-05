Braun Strowman Gets New Tattoo (Photo), John Cena Vs. Bobby Lashley 2007 Match Video, Global Warning

- With WWE Super Show-Down just hours away, WWE uploaded the full John Cena vs. Bobby Lashley match at The Great American Bash pay-per-view in 2007. Then-WWE Champion Cena defeated Lashley via pinfall after an AA from the top rope to retain his title. Cena will team with Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens at Super-Show Down.

- Just a reminder that WWE Super Show-Down airs early Saturday morning at 5 am ET in the U.S. We will have a special edition of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast on Saturday night after UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor reviewing WWE Super Show-Down, UFC 229 and discussing all of the latest news of the week.

- The 2002 WWE Global Warning event from Melbourne is now on the WWE Network under the WWE PPV 2002 section. It is the DVD / VHS version of the show. The event drew 56,734 fans in Docklands Stadium and featured The Rock defeating Triple H and Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat match in the main event to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.

- Ahead of his big six-man tag team match at Super Show-Down, Braun Strowman got some new ink on his right arm, as seen below. Strowman will team with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollns and Dean Ambrose.

Mark Sharp contributed to this article.