Bruce Prichard On What Sold Vince McMahon On Vickie Guerrero, Recalls Vickie And Edge's First Kiss

The Edge and Vickie Guerrero pairing was one of the most interesting in WWE history. The power couple was also joined by the La Familia group comprised of the Edgeheads, Chavo Guerrero and Bam Neely.

Their pairing may have been planned as a short-term thing but it ended up being almost two years in length. Bruce Prichard discussed how the two of them worked together on his Something to Wrestle podcast.

"I knew it the moment we did the first vignette," Prichard said about Edge and Vickie being a believable couple. "I made the suggestion at the end of the vignette for them to kiss and they went in and not only did they kiss but they kissed like they hadn't seen each other in a year and went into deep, deep love. That told me right there that it was going to work. They both were just so professional and so good at what they did, it just made a lot of sense."

See Also Vickie Guerrero Talks Being Backstabbed In WWE, Being The Only Woman In WWE That Could Cut A Promo

Prichard said that seeing interactions between Eddie and Vickie Guerrero is what made him and Vince McMahon see that Vickie had a future in this business.

"Seeing Vickie backstage doing some different things when we used to use Vickie with the kids during segments with Eddie Guerrero and Eddie would come back afterwards and he would be disappointed that something didn't go right. Eddie would then go off on Vickie, and then you would see Eddie go off on Vickie and the way Vickie would fire back at Eddie and how he would backpedal. I remember Vince McMahon and I sitting in Gorilla watching this one time going, wow, that is interesting, but never in a million years at that point did we think that we had something in Vickie Guerrero. But it was interesting how she held her ground with Eddie so we knew there was something in her, but God, she was a natural heel, she was great."

Vickie ended up parlaying her storyline with Edge into a role as GM for both Raw and SmackDown. She retired from wrestling in 2014 but has made occasional WWE appearances since then including competing in the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble where she was eliminated in 57 seconds and making a cameo on SmackDown 1000 this past Tuesday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.