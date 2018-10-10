Buddy Murphy Says 205 Live Is WWE's Best Brand

As Chris noted earlier, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy spoke with local media after his win over Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Fox Sports Australia covered the interview at this link. Below are highlights:

This being his WrestleMania moment:

"It's pretty indescribable. It was WrestleMania for me. I captured what I said I was going to capture, the Cruiserweight Championship, and I did it in front of my friends and my family. And (in front of) everyone that didn't believe in me, everyone that laughed at me for wanting to pursue this career of professional wrestling and as a sports entertainer. This was a special moment for me, and I wanted to share this with the people I love. Going through NXT and being lost in the dark, so to speak, not really having a direction or seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. Tonight was the light at the end of the tunnel."

If he was nervous to wrestle in front of the biggest crowd in his career:

"A lot of people asked me if I was nervous, being about to wrestle in front of my friends, my family, my entire city where I grew up. And I wasn't nervous. And then I was a little bit nervous that I wasn't nervous. And then I realised, why would I be nervous when I belong there?"

The cruiserweights of WWE 205 Live being the best brand in WWE:

"This is what we do. Not just me, all of 205 Live. We are the best brand in the WWE and I think tonight we proved that. We had 70,000 people out there who now know that."

