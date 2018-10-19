Charlotte On Protecting Kayfabe By Staying Off Total Divas, Her Feud With Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote WWE Evolution. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Possibly breaking WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' record for most women's title reigns if she defeats Becky Lynch at Evolution:

"When I hear it, I still don't put myself anywhere near Trish as a performer or superstar. There's no way I can look at it that way because I don't look at my status as anywhere near hers. I still feel like I have so much more to prove, so much more to learn, to overcome. I would be so mortified [if that were to be mentioned]. It's a respect thing."

Protecting kayfabe by staying off Total Divas:

"For me, my character has always come first and foremost and how far I want to take the women's division. I've worked so hard on this character and I'm not sure lifting the curtain is the right move right now. Especially when I first started and was a bad guy, people believed I really fired my dad! I just don't know how that would have helped with my storyline. I almost think there's a mystique to not knowing everything about me."

Her current feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch:

"I just feel that this story right now is so organic and natural. It's the story of two best friends that's very relatable. I do know the amount of pressure going into Evolution and I bet Becky is thinking the same thing. We want to show [what we can do]. We want to say 'Follow that.' We want to represent that we are the best female rivalry going today because our storyline is so heated."

Source: Yahoo