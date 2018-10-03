Wrestling Inc.

Charlotte On Which NXT Star Is Future Of WWE, Rock Vs Brock Lesnar Vs HHH 2002 Match On WWE Network

By Raj Giri | October 03, 2018

- With WWE Super Show-Down airing live this Saturday morning at 5 am ET from Melbourne, Australia, WWE will be releasing their 2002 WWE Global Warning event on the WWE Network this Friday night. The event drew 56,734 fans in Docklands Stadium in Melbourne and featured The Rock defeating Triple H and Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat match in the main event to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.

- We will have a special edition of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast this Saturday night at 8pm ET reviewing WWE Super Show-Down, as well as covering all of the latest news of the week.

Charlotte Flair On How Many Nude Moonsaults She Had To Do For The ESPN Body Issue

- Charlotte Flair spoke with Give Me Sport this week to promote Super Show-Down. As seen below, she revealed which NXT star she feels is the future of WWE.

"Bianca Belair," Charlotte answered. "She is the future. She's a real stud."



