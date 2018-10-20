Charlotte's Response To Being Called Lita's Favorite WWE Superstar

Charlotte Flair is a seven-times Women's Champion on the main roster in WWE. She is a four-time RAW Women's Champion, a two-time SmackDown Champion and of course the last ever Diva's Champion. The Diva's Championship was the first title that Charlotte won after being called up onto the main roster.

In an interview with Plantea Wrestling, Charlotte recalled not being ready to be a champion, but was helped by Lita. On a recent conference call, Lita named Charlotte her favorite superstar and Charlotte said she was glad to make Lita proud.

"Wow. So my special bond with Lita, is when I debuted on the main roster and I won the Diva's Championship, I didn't feel ready," Charlotte said. "I knew that I had the basics down. I knew that I belonged on the main roster, but I just hadn't felt like I had grown into my potential. And being with Lita, who was a superstar, who knew how to carry herself in the ring, who knew how to have this larger than life presence, she had to bring that out of me. So the superstar I am today has a lot to do with her faith in me and her not giving up on me, because she was our producer up until WrestleMania 32 and a little bit afterwards. So to hear her think that I have become one, it just lets me know that I made her proud."

See Also Charlotte On Why She Prefers To Face Becky Lynch at Evolution

Charlotte will be facing Becky Lynch at the first ever all-women's WWE PPV, Evolution. There has constantly been rumors about a possible return of a women's tag team division, with a tag team champion being crowned at Evolution. Charlotte gave her thoughts on the possibility of women's tag team championships.

"A couple of weeks ago I would've said yes because I would've been with my best friend, but if that's something that is in our foreseeable future, I'd love to be a tag team champion," said Charlotte. "I just don't know who my partner will be!"

For the rest of the interview with Charlotte with Planeta Wrestling, check out the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Plantea Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.