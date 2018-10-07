Chris Jericho Comments On Conor McGregor, NFL Player Wears Wrestling Themed Cleats, WWE Evolution

- Above, the past and present of the WWE women's roster were subjects of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.
- Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is wearing custom ECW themed cleats for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The cleats also featured a mini-replica of the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.
EC f'n W. It was only right to mix some Philly wrestling history with @stefondiggs cleats today when they take on the Eagles this afternoon. Go tag an #ECW fan. #skol cc: @HeymanHustle @bullyray5150 @THETOMMYDREAMER @OfficialTAZ @TherealRVD pic.twitter.com/5pq3ykXsDN— Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) October 7, 2018
- On Twitter a fan asked Chris Jericho if his next stop would be in UFC. Jericho responded, "Why not! I could probably beat Conor McGregor at this point." McGregor lost last night in the 4th round to Khabib Nurmagomedov via neck crank.
How about UFC as the next stop? @IAmJericho #UFCIsJericho #JerichoIsEverywhere #FistOfJericho— Aakash Srivastava (@AakashS16) October 7, 2018
Why not! I could probably beat @TheNotoriousMMA at this point… https://t.co/L7U4xefwFd— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 7, 2018