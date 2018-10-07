Chris Jericho Comments On Conor McGregor, NFL Player Wears Wrestling Themed Cleats, WWE Evolution

- Above, the past and present of the WWE women's roster were subjects of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is wearing custom ECW themed cleats for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The cleats also featured a mini-replica of the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

- On Twitter a fan asked Chris Jericho if his next stop would be in UFC. Jericho responded, "Why not! I could probably beat Conor McGregor at this point." McGregor lost last night in the 4th round to Khabib Nurmagomedov via neck crank.