Chris Jericho Cruise Sets Sail, Ring And Stage Setup (Photos, Videos)

As noted, Chris Jericho's cruise set sail today out of Miami, Florida and is headed to Nassau, Bahamas. The lineup on the ship features bands, comedians, and wrestlers from both ROH and Impact Wrestling.

A "Sea of Honor" tournament will take place, along with the Alpha Club (Jericho and The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll). For those who weren't able to attend, Fite will be streaming these matches on November 3 at 8pm ET for $24.99.

Kelsi from Wrestling Inc's Two-Faced Wrestling Talk is on the cruise and took a video of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler doing a toast as the cruise headed off.

#JerichoCruise about to sail away maaaan pic.twitter.com/RtYVj8cGum — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 27, 2018

There is a stage and ring set up on the top deck for the various events that will take place over the next couple days.

Below are some more images of the cruise, Jericho performing with his band Fozzy, and some of the drinks on the menu (Y2Jawbreaker, The Stupid Idiot, Codebreaker, The Lionsault, and The Judas).