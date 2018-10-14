Chris Jericho On Vince McMahon Not Knowing Much About Him, The Rock Running For President

Chris Jericho has been keeping himself busy since leaving the WWE last year, and the Superstar showed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

Jericho appeared on Larry King Now last year, and the full interview was released couple of days ago. Chris was promoting his book 'No Is a Four-Letter Word', and when asked if Vince McMahon knew about him before he signed with the WWE, Jericho shed some light on if Vince keeps tabs on talent outside the WWE.

"I'm not sure he did", Jericho revealed. "One thing about Vince is like, I always say that it doesn't matter what you've done outside of those walls. Until you walk into a WWE ring and Vince sees you with his own two eyes, I don't think it matters what you had done. I think his people had told him about Chris Jericho, and he might have seen a few things. But I don't think he really knew who I was, or what I was, or what I could do, or what I potentially could do until I got there. And as good as I was after 9 years (of wrestling in other promotions), getting into the Vince world was a completely different thing."

Jericho was also asked to give his thoughts on Cena acting in movies, and Jericho attributed his success to Vince McMahon's work ethic.

"You talk about Cena, you talk about Batista, Rock or Chris Jericho, we all have that Vince McMahon work ethic. And the other thing is, there are no Prima Donnas in the WWE. You're expected to do your job, you're expected to do the press. You're expected to do whatever it takes to represent the company, and represent yourself. So whenever guys like us come into Hollywood, a guy like John, work ethic-through the roof. Attitude-amazing. Press-'What do you want me to do? What else can I do to promote this?' It's like a dream, a dream performer for the people out here."

The current IWGP Intercontinental Champion was also asked about Dwayne Johnson's success in Hollywood, and Jericho once again pointed to The Rock's work ethic.

"Just work-ethic. Work-ethic, talent, charisma. And not taking no for an answer. It all boils down to that."

When Larry asked Chris if he thought Dwayne would run for President in the future, Jericho said he would. Chris also played up The Rock's chances of becoming a future President.

"Absolutely. We live in a world now, I call it 'The era of the celebrity President'. Started with Obama a little bit, and now with Trump. No previous experience, knows how to work a camera, knows how to be charismatic. That's what you need to be the President now. We've already established that. You don't have to be a Governor. You don't even have to be a Senator."