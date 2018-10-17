Chris Jericho On Why He Wasn't At SmackDown 1000, Crown Jewel References Booed, WWE Oakland Presale

- References to the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia were booed by the crowd at SmackDown 1000 last night, including during The Undertaker's promo.

- WWE will present a SmackDown live event at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA on Saturday, December 15th at 7:30 pm. The pre-sale starts this morning at 10 am PT, you can purchase them using code LIVEFAN. The presale ends Thursday, October 18th at 11:59 pm, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday.

- Despite being at RAW 25 this past January and The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah in April, Chris Jericho noted on Twitter that he wasn't asked to be at last night's SmackDown 1000 show: