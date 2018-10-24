Chris Jericho Talks Having Matches Out At Sea, Not Going To WWE Crown Jewel, Impact Wrestling

Chris Jericho spoke with Sportskeeda on the possibility of appearing for Impact Wrestling, Raw 25 / WWE Crown Jewel, and having matches at sea for his upcoming cruise. Here are some of the highlights:

If having matches at sea for the Jericho Cruise is weird for the wrestlers:

"Weird? Not necessarily, unorthodox, different, first time ever and that's once again why it took a while to get it rolling because it's never been done before. We actually had to have a team of engineers to come aboard the boat and do whatever they have to do to make sure the ring doesn't slide off into the ocean. There's no template to match against and I like that, I like the fact that I'm the first time ever. I'm the pioneer of putting on this cruise. I think I've had weirder places. A parking lot in the dark where the lights were the headlights from a car, that sort of thing. But as far as this, this is the first time I've ever wrestled not on land, shall we say. So unless somebody's going to Mars this is probably the only place that hasn't been conquered by wrestling and here we are!"

Showing up at Impact Wrestling:

"I think you know me well enough to know there's always a chance, I have no restrictions on anything that I'm doing, and you know me well enough to know that if it was going to happen I damn well wouldn't tell you. I think it's just one of those things where you'll have to wait and see. I don't have any restrictions or any real plans at all. I just kind of do things as they come which is why this year has been ... and I'm sure next year will be more of the same so let's see what happens."

Not being asked to show up for SmackDown 1000, his Raw 25 appearance, and WWE Crown Jewel:

"When I said they didn't ask me I wasn't saying it like, you know, a sad thing. That's what happened. They didn't ask me to go, and to be honest with you, I didn't really want to do Raw 25 either. I don't like wasting a surprise appearance, I don't like wasting those appearances on one-offs. I know how those shows go, there are so many guys on the show, I don't want to do it. So, nobody asked me, but if that had I probably wouldn't have done it anyway.

"That's why when you saw me at Raw 25 it was just a backstage bit and that's the way that Vince and I discussed it to be. I didn't want to go out in front of the crowd, because you're wasting one of those cash-in chips of a Jericho appearance, so to speak. And for Crown Jewel, I was asked for Crown Jewel but I can't make it because I have EVIL in Osaka at Power Struggle on November 3rd, it's pretty much physically impossible time-wise to make it from one to the other. And I don't want to put that pressure on myself worrying about what if the plane isn't going to make it on time, I'm not going to do that to myself so it didn't work out for Crown Jewel either."

Jericho also discussed who he'd still like to wrestle and more on his cruise. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.