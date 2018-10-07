Chris Sabin Says His TNA World Heavyweight Championship Run Was A Disappointment

Chris Sabin spoke with Wrestling Epicenter on his TNA World Heavyweight Championship run, Alex Shelley retiring, ROH heading to MSG, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Impact's X Division style becoming more of today's mainstream style:

"I kind of think that wrestling as a whole has kind of become a melting pot of every style. You have easy access to all wrestling thanks to the internet. People say the internet has dome some bad things for wrestling. Well, the internet has also done some wonderful things for wrestling. The internet has a lot to do with the talent nowadays. You can watch any style of wrestling and you can study that style and then implement that style. So, wrestling as a whole has become a melting pot of styles. There is less difference, you know? You don't see as many pure styles. It is quite a blend!"

His Motor City Machine Guns tag partner Alex Shelley retiring:

"I support him. The last few years or so, he was going to school on the side while we were tagging. So, I knew this was the end game eventually. I support him! If this is what he wants to do, this is what he wants to do. Lucky for me, I have a lot of experience as a singles wrestler. It is a new journey for me, a new challenge. I've been a tag wrestler with Alex for the last couple years. This is something new. I'm really looking forward to it!"

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal saying Chris Sabin is one of the best wrestlers in the world:

"Me? Jay Lethal said that? That is quite a compliment coming from Jay because I look up to Jay. Jay's been one of my best friends for a long time since we were back in TNA. I don't know what to say. What a huge compliment especially coming from Jay. That's huge! That really means a lot that he would say that."

His run as TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013:

"Overall, I think it was pretty disappointing. I don't think I was ready for it. I was injured for about two years straight with knee surgeries back to back, first the right knee, then left. I was back for only two months after being out for two years and not only that, I was a tag team wrestler for several years before that. I definitely wanted it to happen, but looking back on it, I know inside that I wasn't ready. I was still discovering myself. There was new management. Everything about TNA was different compared to the two years before that. Plus, it only lasted three weeks, as well, but I'm so grateful it happened. It was a cool experience ... The moment of the one-two-three and the crowd went crazy is a memory that I will have forever. And, just to be able to say that I won the World Heavyweight Title is really cool, but I know I can do better. That is why it is disappointing. I know I can do better. So, I hope I have another chance in the future."

If wrestlers that choose ROH over other promotions feel they have picked the right company:

"Oh, definitely. Ever since 2015, I've seen such amazing growth with Ring of Honor. So, yeah, I think we did choose the right place to work. Plus, Ring of Honor emphasizes in ring action and they don't try to dictate who and what you should be the way TNA [did]. They encourage you to be yourself because they know that when you put something on display that is more natural against forcing someone else's idea of you, it just makes for better entertainment."

ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard of Honor selling out Madison Square Garden:

"I think people nowadays are hungry for something different than just the corporation, you know? I think with all this access to New Japan, Ring of Honor, the popularity of Bullet Club, the Elite guys and their YouTube shows. It really gives people the chance to have something to sink their teeth into. All of that is kind of combined on Ring of Honor shows. I think the fact that they sold out Madison Square Garden is amazing. I don't know if I'm on that show or not. I sure hope I am! I mean, that is where Bret Hart pinned Yokozuna to win the World Title at WrestleMania X!"

