How Old Is CM Punk Today?, The Bella Twins Film Pilot For Short Film Series (Photo), Sheamus Trains

- This new video from the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel features SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus training with Cardillo Weight Belts' Steve Cardillo on his custom H20 workout system, Alpha Elite.

- Former WWE Superstar CM Punk turns 40 years old today while former WCW star Kevin Sullivan turns 69, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan turns 49, former WWE Diva Rochelle Loewen turns 39 and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michonoku turns 45. Also, today would have been the 54th birthday of Nicole Bass.

- The Bella Twins filmed a pilot for a new short film series with Kara Ross earlier this week in New York City. Nikki Bella and Ross posted the following on the project:

thenikkibella Women Empowering Women. @kararossny projects are the best! So honored to work on this pilot with her! She's such an inspiration to all of us women. #comingsoon #womenempowerment #unleashed

kararossny Sneak Peek What a day filming the pilot of our new short film series with @thebriebella & @thenikkibella Not only are these two amazing sisters superstars of the @wwe but are also hugely successful entrepreneurs They have a fab clothing line @mybirdiebee & a great wine company @belleradici I can't imagine a better way to start off our content library of inspiring stories of #femaleentrepreneurs @totalbellas @totaldivas #filmseries #strongwomen #newyork #nyc #entrepreneur