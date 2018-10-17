Cody Rhodes Has Advice For WWE Star, Alberto Del Rio - Impact Wrestling Rumors, Rush's MLW Debut Set

- PWInsider is reporting that some online rumors about Impact Wrestling negotiating with Alberto El Patron to return to the company are not correct. According to the report, there have been no discussions for El Patron to return to the company. El Patron was released from the company on April 7 after he no-showed a Lucha Underground vs Impact Wrestling event the night before in New Orleans.

- MLW announced this week that Rush's MLW debut on their FIGHTLAND card on November 8th in Chicago at Cicero Stadium will be against Sammy Guevara. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com.

- Tyler Breeze showed some frustration with his status with WWE on social media on Tuesday. After being squashed by Bobby Lashley on RAW the night before, Breeze tweeted, "At some point, opportunity has to come........ right?"

Cody Rhodes, whose contracts with ROH and NJPW expire in January, replied, "No. You have to go out and seize it friend."

At some point, opportunity has to come........ right? — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) October 16, 2018