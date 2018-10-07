Cody Rhodes On Paying Dues, "All In" Star Gets Title Shot Against Jazz At NWA 70, Two Faced - NJPW

- On this episode, the hosts of Two Faced Wrestling Talk review last weekend's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California. Kelsi covered the show and has reactions from some of the show's top stars. Paul and Kelsi also discuss the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV, including the title match between Lethal and Ospreay, and why Ian Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise were key figures in the show. Plus, much more! You can check out the full podcast in the video above or listen below.

- In the latest NWA video, it was announced Penelope Ford will get a shot at Jazz's NWA Women's Championship at NWA 70 on October 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jazz has held the title for 749+ days after defeating Amber Gallows and Christi Jaynes. Also at NWA 70, Cody Rhodes defends his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The event will air on Fite.tv for $24.99.

- Earlier in the week, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes did a quick Twitter Q&A and was asked if he could go back what would he tell a younger Cody Rhodes. Rhodes responded, "Don't believe in the 'pay your dues' or 'tenure' horses--t in any profession. Just work hard than everybody. Don't wait." Rhodes will take on Kota Ibushi and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at tomorrow's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling. Be sure to join our live coverage of the event beginning at 4am ET / 1am PT.

If you could go back in time, what is one piece of advice you would give to the younger you? #Cody — Terry-Lynn (@RKOs_QueenV) October 6, 2018