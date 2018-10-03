Cody Rhodes Takes Shot At WWE SmackDown?, Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz Full RAW 2011 Match, Zack Ryder

- With The Miz facing Daniel Bryan this Saturday at WWE Super Show-Down, WWE uploaded the full match between Bryan and Miz on an episode of RAW in February of 2011, which you can watch in the video above. At the time, The Miz was the WWE Champion while Bryan was the U.S. Champion. The Miz defeated Bryan clean after a Skull Crushing Finale.

- We will have a special edition of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast this Saturday night at 8pm ET reviewing WWE Super Show-Down, as well as covering all of the latest news of the week.

- Zack Ryder will be signing autographs at Foot Locker this Friday in Times Square on 1460 Broadway in New York City from 2-4 p.m.

- As noted, Chris Jericho seemed to take a shot at RAW this past Monday night, as he tweeted that "wrestling is boring sometimes" after the show:

Wrestling is boring sometimes…. #yawn — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 2, 2018

Cody Rhodes, who becomes a free agent in January, appeared to join Jericho, as he tweeted the following after Tuesday's SmackDown Live: