Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Reflect On UFC 229, Fedor Vs. Chael Sonnen Bellator Preview

- Bellator returns this weekend with the semifinals in the heavyweight grand prix. On Saturday night, Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen collide live on Paramount Network from the NYCB LIVE Arena. The winner meets either Ryan Bader or Matt Mitrione, who fight on Friday night at Bellator 207.

The promotion released a second edition of "Countdown" for Bellator 208, detailing the training of both Fedor and Sonnen as they prepare for action. Fedor trains overseas for the fight, with Sonnen splitting time between preparing and helping with ESPN's coverage of the recent UFC 229 card.

- In the aftermath of UFC 229 from this past weekend, both former champion Conor McGregor and reigning lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov have offered up some interesting thoughts via social media. Nurmagomedov scored a fourth round submission victory over McGregor, but all anybody remembers now is the melee that happened afterwards.

Nurmagomedov scaled the Octagon walls and attacked members of the McGregor fight team, including Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, McGregor threw a punch at someone from Nurmagomedov's team and was blindsided by another teammate of the UFC champion.

McGregor posted on Twitter that "We lost the match but won the battle. The war goes on." Nurmagomedov questioned those that were upset by his jump into the crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.