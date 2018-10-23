Conor McGregor Breaks Down Khabib Fight, Jon Jones On Steroid Talks, Anthony Smith Video

- Anthony Smith has made himself into a contender in the UFC's light heavyweight division on the heels of victories over former champions Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Rashad Evans this year. Saturday, Smith takes on former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

A winner of 30 pro fights, Smith has finished both Rua and Evans inside of the first round and in just over two minutes of total fight time. The bout with Oezdemir on Saturday airs live on FOX Sports 1 from the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes that those doubting his skills and talents are sadly mistaken. Jones, who is set to return at the end of the year against Alexander Gustafsson, recently discussed his situation in an interview with the Jackson Wink MMA Academy.

"I would say that those would be people looking for an excuse not to give it to me, not to give credit where it's due," Jones said. "Because in the first situation, it was proven — well, in both situations, whatever was in me chemically was proven scientifically that the amounts were so small that there was no way possible to affect my performance in a positive or a negative way. The two times where I've failed drug tests for performance enhancers, it's been so small that it can't affect your performance."

Jones served a 15-month suspension that began after his bout last year vs. Daniel Cormier. He won that fight and the title, but the result was overturned to a no-contest and the belt awarded back to Cormier.

- Conor McGregor took to social media to offer his thoughts on his recent fight vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor lost in his Octagon return via fourth round submission to the UFC lightweight champion. Check out the post from Instagram to McGregor's detailed explanation of the bout: