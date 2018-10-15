Conor McGregor Hangs With Dallas Cowboys, McGregor's Coach On Future, Fedor Fight Highlights

- Over the weekend, Fedor Emelianenko showed that he still has something left in the gas tank, besting Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 208. With the win, the former Pride and WAMMA champion advanced to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Emelianenko, who once was regarded as the pound-for-pound top fighter in the world, will meet Ryan Bader for the GP title and heavyweight belt. Bader is the current Bellator light heavyweight champion. Highlights of Fedor's win, along with other action from Bellator 208, can be found in the video above.

- John Kavanagh, the head coach for Conor McGregor and the SBG Ireland fight team, recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss "Notorious." Of course, the subject of boxing came up, as Kavanagh discussed the 2017 bout between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. He also offered some insight into what could potentially happen with McGregor and the boxing ring.

"It is absolutely not out of the realms of possibilities," Kavanagh said. "There are all sorts of crazy rumors going around the management team and the fight team about what might happen next. It could be boxing, it could be (Paulie Malignaggi), it could be Floyd. All sorts of names are being thrown about."

During the build to the McGregor-Mayweather bout, Malignaggi was one that spoke out against the idea of McGregor having any sort of chance vs. Mayweather. The two became embroiled in a brief feud, with Malignaggi even siding with Mayweather. Kavanagh added that a Netflix special is set to be released and will show the 12-round sparring session between McGregor and Malignaggi that kick-started the feud.

"It turned out to be a great contest," Kavanagh said. "And I'll say contest because it wasn't a spar, they were talking the whole time. They were talking the whole time, Paulie was talking to me, he was talking to the cameraman, he was almost better than Conor at it, it was great to watch. Everybody had a great night, and I think they both actually bizarrely enjoyed it. It's like Conor and Nate (Diaz). It's Batman and The Joker, they both need each other. They hate each other, but they love each other."

- Conor McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has remained relatively quiet since UFC 229 and his return to the Octagon. McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth round submission and was part of the post-fight melee. On Sunday, though, "Notorious" appeared alongside Jerry Jones during a game featuring Jones' Dallas Cowboys team.