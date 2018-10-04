Conor McGregor Makes UFC 229 Prediction, Former UFC Title Contender Changes Weights, UFC Embedded

- On the third episode of UFC 229 Embedded, Conor McGregor makes a grand arrival for an autograph and drill sessions at the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas. McGregor returns to action Saturday night, challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Tony Feerguson takes in some therapy, while brothers Anthony and Sergio Pettis arrive in "Sin City" ahead of their fights from the T-Mobile Arena.

The video also features Nurmagomedov, Michelle Waterson, Felice Herrig and others. As a reminder, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of Saturday's card with results.

- It didn't take Conor McGregor long to announce his arrival to the UFC 229 open workouts Wednesday, as the former two-division champion made a bold proclamation as he usually does ahead of fights. McGregor takes on unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title Saturday night.

"Devastating KO," McGregor said when asked how the fight ends. "Too easy to hit. Too flat-footed. Too predictable. I'm gonna knock him clean out."

McGregor has done these sort of things in the past, and delivered each time. He predicted a quick finish of Jose Aldo a few years ago and wound up with a 13-second knockout and the featherweight title in the process.

"I'm gonna come out the gate fast," he said. "I don't give a (expletive) about anything. I'm coming for that man's head. Trust me on that."

- For now, Darren Till's career at welterweight is on hold. Till, who challenged Tyron Woodley for the belt recently, has decided to move to middleweight for his next fight.

"I'm a big dude for welterweight to be honest, so that's probably going to be my last fight at that weight," he posted on the PaddyPower.com blog. "Welterweight isn't fully gone for me, but I'm going to be happy going up to middleweight now and I'll be strong at that weight not having to cut as much weight."

Till made headlines when he was declared the No. 1 contender despite missing weight for his fight with Stephen Thompson. He scored a win over Thompson, and had no issues cutting down to 170 for the Woodley bout, which he lost via second round submission.