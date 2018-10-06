Conor McGregor's UFC 229 Salary, UFC 229 Fighter Rips McGregor, UFC 229 Predictions

- Hear from fighters in the video above as they predict the outcome for Saturday's UFC 229 main event between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor. The two collide from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Wrestling Inc. providing live coverage of the action.

Michelle Waterson, Anthony Pettis, Alexander Volkov, Dominick Reyes, Tony Ferguson, Felice Herrig, Derrick Lewis and Ovince Saint Preux all offer up their thoughts. Pettis and Ferguson, two former lightweight champions themselves, fight in the co-main event in what could be a battle to determine the next challenger to the McGregor-Nurmagomedov winner.

Below is the fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Lightweight Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

* Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

* Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

* Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Derrick Lewis

* Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

* Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

* Female Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

* Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Female Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

* Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

* Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

- According to Conor McGregor himself, the former UFC multi-division champion will make around $50 million for showing up Saturday night and challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The bout headlines UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

"We're estimating around 3-to-3.5 million (PPV buys)," McGregor said earlier this week during a press conference. "I'd say I'll close around the $50 million mark. For a mixed martial artist to make $50 million from a bout, it's quite breathtaking. I have to thank my management stable, Paradigm Sports Management.

"I've got to thank Dana White, I've got to thank Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, who schooled me in the game. The new owners....W....what's the name....WMG-IMG? Those guys as well. Life is good."

- Felice Herrig will open Saturday's UFC 229 main card from Las Vegas against Michelle Waterson in a key female scrap. Despite knowing it might make her an enemy of the crowd, Herrig didn't hold back when asked earlier this week her thoughts on Conor McGregor. McGregor challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event.

"What he did was wrong," Herrig said. "I still think he's a piece of (expletive) and I'm always going to think he's a piece of (expletive)."

The incident Herrig was referring to happened earlier this year when McGregor and members of his entourage stormed the Barclays Center in search of Nurmagomedov. The end result was McGregor being arrested for his role in the ordeal.