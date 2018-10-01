Segment And Surprise Reveal Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will hold their first-ever cooking demonstration on Tuesday's blue brand episode. They will be making pancakes. Below is the announcement for the segment:

New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks! Less than a week before defending their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down, The New Day will reveal Big E family's secret, decades-old recipe for their famous pancakes! SmackDown LIVE mixes in the Power of Positivity with the first-ever New Day cooking demonstration, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

WWE has also announced that SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has a surprise to reveal on the SmackDown Super Show-Down go-home episode. Becky is set to face Charlotte Flair at Super Show-Down on Saturday. WWE posted this announcement on Becky's segment for tomorrow night: