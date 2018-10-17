Dana White Clears Air On Khabib's Status, Manager Rips Conor McGregor, UFC Fighter Suspended

- UFC president Dana White cleared the air regarding the status of current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during an interview with TMZ Sports recently. While rumors continue to swirl, White let it be known that the unbeaten fighter and his staff will get it all "worked out."

"We're good," White added. "We're good with Khabib. You guys are still posting that (expletive), that was a week ago. A week ago. A lot happens in a week in this business. We worked it out. We're gonna get everything worked out."

Nurmagomedov issued a statement via social media indicating that he would walk away from the UFC if any of his teammates currently under contract were fired for their involvement in the UFC 229 melee. Nurmagomedov himself is temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

"He was a little upset, a little fired up," White said. "We'll get it all worked out. Guys get very emotional. That was a very emotional fight for him. Khabib's a great guy. We've always had a great relationship with him."

- Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, referred to Conor McGregor as a "prostitute" during an interview when asked about the former champion receiving a rematch. Nurmagomedov scored a fourth round submission victory earlier this month at UFC 229.

"He's a prostitute and he's still a prostitute," Abdelaziz told TMZ. "I definitely haven't changed my mind. He's talking about a rematch and stuff like that. He quit. How are you going to give this guy a rematch?"

Abdelaziz added that the trash talk from McGregor involving Nurmagomedov and himself didn't bother him until "Notorious" tried to offer an in-fight apology.

"You talk all of this stuff and the third round comes and you come to me and tell me 'it's business," he said. "That's a ho."

- Brad Scott, a 29-year-old welterweight with the UFC, has been suspended two years for testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite. The USADA announced the suspension earlier this week.

Scott's test was conducted in July, which means he'll be eligible to return in July 2020 provided he passes his next drug test. This was his first offense under the guidelines. Cocaine is prohibited in-competition by the policy.

Since finishing as a runner-up on The Ultimate Fighter in 2012, Scott has posted a 3-5 record. He was bested by Carlo Pedersoli Jr. in his most recent fight.