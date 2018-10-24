Dana White On Nate Diaz, Former UFC Fighter Arrested Again, UFC 230 Video Promo

- The UFC returns to New York City next month for UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. In the main event, UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends his heavyweight belt against top contender Derrick Lewis. The card goes down November 3.

Along with Cormier vs. Lewis, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman meets ex-Strikeforce titleholder Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Souza is replacing Luke Rockhold, who bowed out with an injury.

Check out a promo for the event entitled "Legands Are Made" from the UFC in the video above.

- As far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, the show must go on in regards to Nate Diaz. An injury to Dustin Poirier forced the promotion to cancel a planned bout between Poirier and Diaz for the upcoming UFC 230 card. But White said there is more than just that in dealing with the disgruntled Diaz.

"He wanted a fight, we made a fight, we announced the fight, immediately he starts saying he's not fighting," White said in an interview with ESPN. "We had a guy here in the company that was a big Nate Diaz fan, a big Nick Diaz fan and wanted to work with them. He's not as enthusiastic as he used to be.

"I'm not interested in making a Nate Diaz fight until Diaz is just dying to fight. We'll offer him fights, we always offer him fights. We probably offered this kid 50 fights since he fought Conor. When he's ready to fight, he'll let us know."

Diaz last fought in 2016 when he lost a rematch with Conor McGregor. He was the first fighter to defeat McGregor inside the Octagon when he scored a submission in the first meeting.

- Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller was arrested this past Friday and charged with felony vandalism, according to a report by MMA Fighting. Miller has not fought in over two years when he competed for the Italian promotion, Venator.

A police report states that Miller is accused of entering a female's house and destroying property. He remains in custody in an Orange County Jail without bail. The 37-year-old is scheduled for a bail review later this month.

Miller, who also coached on The Ultimate Fighter, owns career wins over the likes of former UFC champion Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy and Sakuraba.