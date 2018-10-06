Daniel Bryan And AJ Styles Hype Crown Jewel Match, IIconics Get Emotional (Video), WWE Ride Along

- WWE Super Show-Down in Australia saw local stars The IIconics defeat Asuka and Naomi. Above is post-match video of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce getting emotional while reacting to their families watching the win.

- WWE Ride Along will return to the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. One car will feature Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville while former friends Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch ride in the other. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch go on a shopping spree before their falling out, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville enjoy a donut delight!"

- As noted, Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. Bryan quickly defeated The Miz at Super Show-Down to become the new #1 contender. Styles and Bryan took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on their upcoming match: