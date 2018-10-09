Dean Ambrose Reacts To The Shield Tension (Video), Kurt Angle On His WWE Status, Eddie Guerrero

- Above is post-RAW video of Kayla Braxton catching up with Dean Ambrose after he walked out on The Shield following their loss to Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. Ambrose said, "I don't get it, I don't get it. Maybe I just don't fit in anywhere, anymore."

Below is post-RAW video of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins looking on after Ambrose walked out.

- Former WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder turns 37 years old today while ECW Original Stevie Richards turns 47 and former WWE Women's Champion Rockin' Robin turns 54. Also, today would have been the 51st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned on this week's RAW, dressed as The Conquistador, and won a battle royal to earn a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. The RAW General Manager tweeted the following after the show and indicated that he is still on vacation in the storylines: