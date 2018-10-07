Dolph Ziggler 75-Foot Food Free Fall Challenge, Alexa Bliss, Bayley Celebrates Iron Man Match

- Above, Dolph Ziggler stopped by the Meredith Studios and cooked breakfast in a 75-foot food free-fall challenge with James Beard award winning chef, Robin Bashinsky. Both attempted to drop ingredients into a frying panning and see how much of it landed in the pan so they could make breakfast.

- Alexa Bliss will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 4713 N Harlem Avenue, Harwood Heights, Illinois on October 8 from 11am-1pm. Bliss will be signing autographs and taking photos on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Earlier today, Bayley tweeted a photo from her 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the NXT Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect. Bayley retained the title against Banks three years ago today.