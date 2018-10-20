Don Callis Betrays Kenny Omega At Indie Show (Video)

Impact Wrestling Executive (and sometimes) NJPW Announcer, Don Callis, has made it known he's always been a big fan of IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. A big reason why is both are from Winnipeg, which is exactly where Omega and Callis were last night at Premier Championship Wrestling's "The One" show.

Before getting to last night, here's a reminder of how Callis reacted with his "Hook the leg!" call when Omega finally defeated Kazuchika Okada for the title at NJPW Dominion in June.

With that in mind, Callis showed up at last night's show and went after Omega for once wrestling a girl, "getting carried" by Okada in his matches, wrestling at a dive bar in Winnipeg, and only getting a shot at the title because Callis got his friend, Chris Jericho, to wrestle in NJPW.

"The only reason you got that shot at Okada where you won the title is because I got my friend, Chris Jericho, to agree to wrestle you," Callis said. "Because otherwise, you would have been gone! Without me, there's no main event at the Tokyo Dome because I begged Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho said 'Who the hell is Kenny Omega?' Chris Jericho said 'There's only three people from Winnipeg whoever meant a goddamn in this business: Roddy Piper, Chris Jericho, and Don 'By God' Callis!'"

Callis and some other wrestlers would end up attacking Omega from behind, which you can see in the videos below.

Don Callis cutting a promo on Kenny last night at the @PCWLegacy pic.twitter.com/BZqhrR9kBa — Prestige Worldwide! (@Sneekycactus) October 20, 2018

Going by Omega's response it looks like this attack could lead to something going down on Chris Jericho's cruise at the end of the month. Jericho will be teaming up with The Young Bucks against Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll.

See you on the cruise. https://t.co/2etaLBy2g6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 20, 2018

PCW also posted Omega's entrance, promo, and the early part of Callis' promo on Facebook.