Drew McIntyre Is Confident They Will Steal The Show At WWE Super Show-Down

Next weekend at WWE Super Show-Down, Drew McIntyre will team up with Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler to take on The Shield in Melbourne, Australia. The WWE crew will be flying to the land Down Under later this week, and Drew McIntyre recently appeared on The Overnight Crowd podcast to talk about the match.

Talking about the level of talent that will be on display at WWE Super Show-Down, Drew mentioned how his team will go out wanting to steal the show.

"Like you just mentioned, all the guys in the match are so talented," Drew explained. "I got the opportunity to work with every one of them, and they are as good as they say, and everyone else says they are. And yeah, if you look at the talent on the show, you got Triple H versus The Undertaker on the same show, and it will be a very bold statement to say, "We're going there to steal the show". You can quote me on that, because we're going in there, and we are going to steal the show."

Drew initially left the WWE to go back to the independents, and since returning to the promotion, the Superstar has been a man on a mission. When asked if he had the opportunity to sit back and look at his journey since his return to the promotion, McIntyre mentioned that there was no room for complacency.

"When I go home, my wife makes me relax for a minute, and I can take a second and take in what's happening. I'm able to say that (it) feels really good to be there, and not just that I deserve it, but I earned my spot. But there is no room for complacency, there is no room or much time to think about it. It's just… I appreciate when people give us some positive feedback, and in the past when I was younger, I might have allowed it to get to my head and have a bit of an ego. Now I take it as, 'We're on the right path. We're achieving what I wanted to achieve coming back', and when we're working with the level of guys we're working with, it goes without saying that you set the standard, the bar that everyone else has to start to live up to. And if they cannot match us inside the ring, and if they cannot match us outside the ring, perhaps you don't belong in the number one show in the world.

"And there's plenty of people waiting to take your spots, like I earlier said in NXT and on the independents, and I spent a lot of time in Melbourne. I wrestled a lot in Melbourne, and I know there's a lot of talent there as well."

See Also Drew McIntyre Talks About His Return To The WWE

McIntyre has opened doors for wrestlers from Scotland, who have followed in his footsteps. McIntyre also dwelled on how the level of talent has gone up in the United Kingdom since he first came to the WWE.

"I've actually had multiple people tell me that the period I was gone, I spent a lot of time in the United Kingdom and Scotland, and I was very fortunate that the amount of people that told me that. Because we were signed when there weren't many that were getting signed from Europe. There was nobody that was from Scotland when I got signed (to WWE). We were literally picked up and dropped in America. It was such a stimulating process that now, we can build a bridge to make people acclimate, but when we moved there, it was a bit of a culture shock. It was one heck of a culture shock, and actually it is pretty cool that I'm now in America, and I'm actually watching this scene growing, especially in the United Kingdom, and I see people from Ayr, Scotland. There are multiple people from Ayr, Scotland.

"It is cool to watch the scene blooming the way it is. The level of talent there is just unbelievable. Because when Sheamus, myself and Wade Barrett moved to America, we were the top level guys, and it was not very good when we first moved over. When I came back, I was blown away by the standards in the ring of everybody there, and it's very cool that we get to speak to the talent, and they told us, 'I didn't ever think it was a possibility until I saw somebody from my tiny country that actually made it', and that inspired me to work harder."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Overnight Crowd podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

