Wrestling Inc.

Drew McIntyre's WWE Crown Jewel Status, Triple H Sends Custom Title To Red Sox (Photo), RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | October 30, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Charlotte, NC.

- Regarding Drew McIntyre's status for WWE Crown Jewel, WWE's website indicates that McIntyre will be in Dolph Ziggler's corner for his WWE World Cup tournament match with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Drew noted on last night's RAW that he will have his eye on the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match for the vacant WWE Universal Title. Ziggler indicated that a Claymore Kick could be waiting for the winner. It was reported earlier this week that a pitch was made to add McIntyre to Lesnar vs. Strowman but it looks like that idea was shot down.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Boston Red Sox for their MLB World Series win:


