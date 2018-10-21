EC3 Wants To Shave John Cena's Head, NXT Newcomer Does 25 Back Handsprings On The Beach (Video)

- EC3, who has been taking shots at John Cena on social media since joining NXT earlier this year, said he wants to shave the WWE Superstar's head.

EC3 said this in response to Cena's latest inspirational tweet.

I want to shave your head. — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

Back in 2015, EC3 shaved Drake Maverick's head after winning a Hair vs. Hair Match on Impact. Maverick tweeted EC3 a photo from the incident, adding, "You need to let this go." EC3 responded, "Do I? Do I Drake?"

Do I? Do I Drake? — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

- NXT newcomer Stacey Ervin Jr. celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by doing 25 back handsprings in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

A newcomer to the world of professional wrestling, Ervin Jr. is a former gymnast from Michigan who began training at the WWE Performance Center in July after impressing scouts with his amazing athleticism at a tryout in February. He made his in-ring debut on September 21 and has wrestled every weekend since then.

In his last match, Ervin Jr. lost to Fabian Aichner at Friday's NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida.