Edge On Who Gave The Strongest Chops In The Business

The standing chop has been a staple in professional wrestling ever since the legendary Ric Flair popularized the strike. On a recent episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian held a Q&A session and Edge discussed who threw the hardest chops in the business.

Nowadays, the chop is a common strike used by many superstars. Charlotte Flair inherited the move from her father, so she generates a bigger reaction from fans when she does it. Edge named the late Chris Benoit as the wrestler who threw the hardest chops he ever received.

"You know whose would really hurt? Chris Benoit," he said. "Again, I remember one night in Montreal, Canada they had done a deal where it was a house show and they did a Battle Royal first match of the night, and the winner of that Battle Royal they would face me in the main event. Chris Benoit goes over in the Battle Royal and he and I go into the last match."

Edge revealed that he had been under the weather during that match so the chops were even more painful. Benoit was known to wrestle an aggressive style, so when he caught Edge with a chop it actually hit him in the throat instead of across the chest. Edge was able to finish the match and move on to the next show.

"Prior to I already had the cold and the flu so right in the beginning of the match he came up and chopped me and hit me right in the throat and I just remembered thinking, oh my God. I don't know what is happening to my throat. It just hurts so bad," Edge said. "Later on he hit me with an enzuigiri and I don't remember the rest of the match after that, I only remember snot and blood coming out of my nose after a German suplex. These weird instances and glimpses you would get, and I just remember snot and blood flying through the air and thinking, oh, well there you go. I finished the match and then drove to Toronto, Canada from Montreal afterwards."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit E&C's Pod of Awesomeness with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.