Enzo Amore On Roman Reigns Battling Leukemia, Lana & Rusev Makeover NHL Stars (Video), Ringside Fest

- Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy and The Undisputed Era will be appearing at Ringside Fest 2018 this Saturday in Times Square. You can check out a promo for the event in the video above. Tickets are available at RingsideFest.com.

- The NHL released the video below of Lana and Rusev transforming NHL stars Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi into WWE stars. The video was also posted on the NHL's official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

- Enzo Amore commented on Roman Reigns battling leukemia. Enzo, who hasn't wrestled since his WWE release earlier this year, sent his support, writing, "Tough times do''t last, tough people do. u got it dog."