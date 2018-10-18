Eric Bischoff Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

Eric Bischoff was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show and took part of a Q&A session. Bischoff answered a number of questions, while also affirming that he will not be at Crown Jewel.

Bischoff applauded the success of All In, along with the courage of Cody Rhodes to leave WWE, and all the money that came with it, to create his own brand. As a result, All In generated nearly a half-million dollars at the gate, and over a million dollars in pay-per-view buys.

Bischoff then revealed who he feels is the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

"I think it would have to be Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, and probably Stone Cold [Steve Austin]," said Bischoff.

See Also Eric Bischoff On Why Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Didn't Work House Shows

Regarding his favorite moment in WCW, Bischoff feels that it is the Hulk Hogan heel turn. Although he "[doesn't] regret anything," Bischoff feels that if there was a moment that he could call a "do-over," it would be the meeting that he had in WCW right before the AOL/Time Warner merger. Bischoff feels that he should have resigned, even though he knew that WCW was heading in a wrong direction.

"I fight, I argued, I threatened, I did everything I knew how to do and it didn't work, so I stuck it out, knowing that we were headed in the wrong direction," said Bischoff. "If could do a do-over, I probably would have resigned. Because it would have forced a situation at that time that might have, at least temporarily, it might have turned things around for a while and delayed the inevitable."

Bischoff does not know if CM Punk returns to wrestling, but he feels that there will be a big opportunity to work with Cody and the Young Bucks. He also will consider a WWE return if he gets asks, but he does not think about it. He maintains a "friendly" relationship with Vince McMahon.

You can hear the full interview below.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams