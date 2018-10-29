Roman Reigns was backstage at tonight's WWE RAW in Charlotte, NC, Wrestling Inc. has learned. He left the building about an hour before the show starts. It's not known what he was at the show for. We will provide any other updates if they become available.

Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship at last week's RAW to take a leave of absence from WWE to once again battle leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Brock Lesnar will now face Braun Strowman for the vacant title at Friday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, WWE announced Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for tonight's show. Both men are currently backstage.

Update 10/29 6:58 pm ET: Updated the article to note that Reigns had left the arena.