Final Card For Tomorrow's NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling will take place early Monday (10/8) at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Remember to join us at 4am ET / 1am PT for live coverage! You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).

Headlining the card, Kenny Omega will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi and Cody in a triple threat match. Also on the show, Marty Surll and KUSHIDA will battle to see who will take the currently vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and Los Ingobernables de Japon will introduce a new member to the group.

Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kota Ibushi vs. Cody

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA

RIGHTS TO TOKYO DOME TITLE SHOT

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and Tiger Mask

EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Roppongi 3K vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI and a mystery partner

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Takashi Iizuka

The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Chase Owens vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale, and Taiji Ishimori

Togi Makabe and Tomoak Honma vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare