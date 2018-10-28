Final Card For Tonight's WWE Evolution Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight's big event, which takes place from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Zelina Vega, Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze

Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad